Who is Roshni Nadar Malhotra, the new Chairperson of HCL Technologies?

HCL Technologies announced its June quarter (Q1) results today. Along with the earnings, the IT major also announced that its founder and chairman Shiv Nadar has stepped down from the role and the company’s Board of Directors has appointed his daughter Roshni Nadar Malhotra as the new chairperson with immediate effect.

Shiv Nadar, however, would continue to be the Managing Director of the company with the designation as the Chief Strategy Officer, HCL Tech informed in a BSE filing.

So who is Roshni Nadar Malhotra?

Roshni Nadar Malhotra is the only child of HCL’s founder, billionaire industrialist and philanthropist Shiv Nadar. Prior to her new role, Roshni was the Non-Executive Director in HCL Tech.

Apart from this, she is the CEO and Executive Director of the $9.9 billion HCL Corporation and is responsible for providing strategic guidance to the organisation. She is also the chairperson of HCL’s CSR Committee and a trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra is also the chairperson of VidyaGyan, a leadership academy for the economically underprivileged, meritorious, rural students of Uttar Pradesh.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra holds a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) degree from Kellogg School of Management. She is married to Shikhar Malhotra and they have two sons.

She has featured in ‘The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women’ list compiled and released by Forbes in 2017, 2018 and 2019. She is also the richest woman in India, according to IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List (2019).

As per her profile available on the website of HCL Tech, Roshni Nadar Malhotra is also passionate about wildlife and conservation. She established The Habitats Trust in 2018, which aims to work toward protecting India’s natural habitats and its indigenous species with the mission of creating and conserving sustainable ecosystems through strategic partnerships and collaborations with all stakeholders.

