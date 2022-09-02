Who is Laxman Narasimhan, the Starbucks’ new CEO?

India-born Laxman Narasimhan was named as the next chief executive officer (CEO) of Starbucks Corp on Thursday. The 55-year-old, who stepped down as the CEO at Reckitt Benckiser earlier in the day will join the US-based multinational coffeehouses chain on October 1.

A veteran in the FMCG industry, Narasimhan will be relocating from London to Seattle to join Starbucks as their incoming CEO in October. He will be initially working closely with interim CEO Howard Schultz, before assuming the leadership role and joining the Board on April 1, next year.

Laxman Narasimhan comes with nearly 30 years of experience leading and advising global consumer-facing brands. He joined Reckitt as its CEO in September 2019 and has led a successful rejuvenation of the company’s strategy, execution and foundational capabilities, said the Anglo-Dutch multinational FMCG giant, which owns popular household brands such as Dettol, Lysol, Harpic, Durex, Veet and Strepsils.

Laxman has previously led complex operational businesses and inspired teams across developed and emerging markets to achieve market-leading performance. This, combined with his excellent people engagement and leadership skills, makes him well qualified for the role, Reckitt said about him.

Prior to joining Reckitt, Narasimhan held various senior roles at PepsiCo from 2012 to 2019, including those of global chief commercial officer (COO), CEO of Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa operations and CEO of Latin America.

Before PepsiCo, he also served as a Director of McKinsey & Company and held various roles from 1993 to 2012.

Laxman holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the College of Engineering, University of Pune. He has an MA in German and International Studies from The Lauder Institute at The University of Pennsylvania and an MBA in Finance from The Wharton School of The University of Pennsylvania.