scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Who is Laxman Narasimhan, the Starbucks’ new CEO?

A veteran in the FMCG industry, Laxman Narasimhan will be relocating from London to Seattle to join Starbucks as their incoming CEO in October 1.

Laxman Narasimhan | Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan | Laxman Narasimhan net worthLaxman Narasimhan comes with nearly 30 years of experience leading and advising global consumer-facing brands.

India-born Laxman Narasimhan was named as the next chief executive officer (CEO) of Starbucks Corp on Thursday. The 55-year-old, who stepped down as the CEO at Reckitt Benckiser earlier in the day will join the US-based multinational coffeehouses chain on October 1.

A veteran in the FMCG industry, Narasimhan will be relocating from London to Seattle to join Starbucks as their incoming CEO in October. He will be initially working closely with interim CEO Howard Schultz, before assuming the leadership role and joining the Board on April 1, next year.

Laxman Narasimhan comes with nearly 30 years of experience leading and advising global consumer-facing brands. He joined Reckitt as its CEO in September 2019 and has led a successful rejuvenation of the company’s strategy, execution and foundational capabilities, said the Anglo-Dutch multinational FMCG giant, which owns popular household brands such as Dettol, Lysol, Harpic, Durex, Veet and Strepsils.

Laxman has previously led complex operational businesses and inspired teams across developed and emerging markets to achieve market-leading performance. This, combined with his excellent people engagement and leadership skills, makes him well qualified for the role, Reckitt said about him.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...Premium
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...Premium
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprintPremium
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...Premium
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...

Prior to joining Reckitt, Narasimhan held various senior roles at PepsiCo from 2012 to 2019, including those of global chief commercial officer (COO), CEO of Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa operations and CEO of Latin America.

Before PepsiCo, he also served as a Director of McKinsey & Company and held various roles from 1993 to 2012.

Laxman holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the College of Engineering, University of Pune. He has an MA in German and International Studies from The Lauder Institute at The University of Pennsylvania and an MBA in Finance from The Wharton School of The University of Pennsylvania.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-09-2022 at 01:44:22 pm
Next Story

New Naval Ensign: The naval prowess of Chhatrapati Shivaji that has always inspired the Indian Navy

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Maintain discipline or face music, Rajasthan Cong chief’s advice to Pilot loyalist MLA

Maintain discipline or face music, Rajasthan Cong chief’s advice to Pilot loyalist MLA

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

Premium
Palaniswami is AIADMK's top leader, HC quashes order in favour of OPS

Palaniswami is AIADMK's top leader, HC quashes order in favour of OPS

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

Premium
Who is Laxman Narasimhan, the new CEO of Starbucks?

Who is Laxman Narasimhan, the new CEO of Starbucks?

Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin dance viral, how it became symbol of rivalry
Asia Cup | SL vs BAN

Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin dance viral, how it became symbol of rivalry

Odisha: Padma Sri winner, unwell, 'forced' to dance inside hospital

Odisha: Padma Sri winner, unwell, 'forced' to dance inside hospital

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

Doctors remove 2.5 kg cyst from a 48-year-old woman's uterus in Mumbai

Doctors remove 2.5 kg cyst from a 48-year-old woman's uterus in Mumbai

Can I get Fatty Liver Disease even if I don't consume alcohol?

Can I get Fatty Liver Disease even if I don't consume alcohol?

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement