The US-based information technology giant International Business Machines Corp (IBM) on Friday elected Arvind Krishna, an Indian-origin technology executive, as the next Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company. Krishna will replace the incumbent CEO Virginia Rometty, 62, on April 6 as the latter is set to retire later this year after serving the company for almost 40 years.

“I am thrilled and humbled to be elected as the next Chief Executive Officer of IBM, and appreciate the confidence that Ginni and the Board have placed in me,” Krishna said in a press statement by IBM.

Who is Arvind Krishna?

Krishna, 57, is presently heading IBM’s cloud and cognitive software unit and was a principal architect of the company’s purchase of Red Hat, which was completed last year.

Where did Arvind Krishna study?

Arvind Krishna has graduated from Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and has a PhD in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

When did Arvind Krishna join IBM?

Krishna joined IBM in 1990. He has served various roles in the US-based IT enterprise, including as director of research and the head of the cloud and cognitive software unit.

