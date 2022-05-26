Whistleblower accuses Amtek Auto promoters of Rs 12,000-crore fraud

A whistleblower has filed a criminal complaint on May 23 alleging cheating and fraud, corruption and laundering of bank loans worth Rs 12,000 crore by key managerial personnel of Amtek Auto, allegedly in conspiracy with employees of several banks.

The complaint, which has been sent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and marked to the Prime Minister’s Office, seeks the initiation of a criminal investigation against Amtek Auto’s promoter Arvind Dham, 27 of the company’s employees, resolution professional (RP) Dinkar Venkatsubramanian, Vivek Aggarwal (partner), Ernst & Young (EY), which authored a forensic audit report of Amtek Auto’s transactions, and unnamed officials of IDBI Bank.

The name of the complainant is Jaskaran Chawla, who is an advocate at the Delhi high court. FE has reviewed a copy of the complaint.

Emails sent to Amtek Auto, Dham, Venkatsubramanian, Aggarwal, EY and a representative for IDBI Bank did not elicit responses till the time of going to press. The May 23 complaint names 27 employees of the Amtek Group who were allegedly used by the Dham family to create a ‘benami’ structure in order to move, park and siphon off funds. It further seeks a criminal investigation against unnamed employees of IDBI Bank as they allegedly failed to recall loans despite deviations from the terms of a no-objection certificate (NOC) issued by the bank in 2016. —FE