Where companies stand on vaccine requirements and return to office

The delta variant of the coronavirus has disrupted back-to-office plans for some companies, while others are still expecting employees to be at their desks in September or sooner. Here’s the latest on when companies have announced that they plan to return to the office, and whether they’ll require vaccines when they do.

FINANCE

Goldman Sachs

Return date: June 2021

Goldman Sachs is requiring employees to be fully vaccinated to enter its U.S. offices starting Tuesday.

JPMorgan Chase

Return date: July 2021

JPMorgan is encouraging employees to get vaccinated but has not announced a mandate.

Bank of America

Expected return date: September 2021

Bank of America is only allowing vaccinated employees to return to the office. The bank’s goal is to have most employees back by September.

Wells Fargo

Expected return date: October 2021

Wells Fargo is encouraging employees to get vaccinated but has not announced a mandate. Employees who are working from home will be called back to the office starting Oct. 18 instead of Oct. 4, as previously planned, according to a memo to staff.

BlackRock

Expected return date: October 2021

BlackRock, the world’s largest money manager, said it would allow only vaccinated employees in its offices until Oct. 1, rather than the original date of Sept. 8. The company is encouraging employees to get vaccinated, but has not announced a mandate.

TECH

Google

Expected return date: Jan. 10, 2022

Google said in July that it would require employees who returned to the company’s offices to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. It said on Aug. 31 that it would push back its return-to-office date to Jan. 10, from mid-October.

Apple

Expected return date: January 2022

Apple is encouraging employees to get vaccinated, but has not announced a mandate. The company delayed its return-to-office date until January from October.

A health care worker prepares a dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in Miami, Aug. 5, 2021. The New York Times compiled a list of when large companies expect to have employees back at their desks and what their vaccine requirements will be.

Amazon

Expected return date: January 2022

Amazon is encouraging employees to get vaccinated, but has not announced a mandate. The retail giant told its corporate employees that they did not need to return to their offices until Jan. 3, pushing back a deadline that had been set for early September.

Microsoft

Expected return date: October 2021

Microsoft said it would require proof of vaccination for all employees, vendors and guests to enter its offices. The company pushed back the full reopening of its U.S. offices to no earlier than Oct. 4.

Airbnb

Expected return date: September 2022

Airbnb said in May that it would not ask employees to return to the office until next September, to provide greater clarity for families and other caregivers. The company has not yet announced a vaccination policy.

Uber

Expected return date: January 2022

Uber started a vaccine mandate for its office-based employees but not for its drivers. The company postponed its return-to-office date to Oct. 25 from Sept. 25, and then pushed it back again to Jan. 10.

Lyft

Expected return date: February 2022

Lyft will mandate vaccines for white-collar workers but not for its drivers. The company said it would not require employees to return to the office until February.

Twitter

Expected return date: No set date

Twitter announced in July that it would close its offices in San Francisco and New York, and indefinitely postpone other reopening plans. When the offices were open, the company required proof of vaccination to enter the buildings.

MEDIA

Comcast

Expected return date: October 2021

Comcast, which owns NBCUniversal, is requiring its employees to be vaccinated to return to their offices, including at its headquarters in Philadelphia and the NBCUniversal headquarters in New York. The company delayed its reopening plans to Oct. 18 from September.

NPR

Expected return date: No set date

NPR has not put a vaccine mandate in place. Several of the public radio network’s teams have worked on-site during the pandemic, and it plans to return additional staff “later this year.”

The New York Times

Expected return date: No set date

The New York Times will require proof of vaccination for employees participating in business-related travel or returning to the offices voluntarily. The company said that its employees’ return to the office was indefinitely postponed from its initial Sept. 7 return date.

The Washington Post

Expected return date: September 2021

The Washington Post will require all employees to show that they are vaccinated against the coronavirus as a condition of employment. The Post is planning for a Sept. 13 office return.

RETAIL AND RESTAURANT

TJX

Expected return date: November 2021

Employees at TJX, the owner of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, will begin returning to the company’s Framingham, Massachusetts, headquarters and regional offices starting Wednesday, and the offices will have a “formal reopening” on Nov. 1. Office associates are required to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1, while store and distribution center workers are not required to be vaccinated.

CVS

Expected return date: September 2021

CVS will require its pharmacists to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 30, while others who interact with patients, and all corporate staff, have until Oct. 31. The company announced to employees that most of its office sites will reopen Tuesday.

Starbucks

Expected return date: January 2022

Starbucks is “encouraging” employees to be vaccinated. The company pushed its back-to-office date to January 2022, from October.

PHARMACEUTICAL

Pfizer

Expected return date: September 2021

Pfizer is requiring all U.S. employees and contractors to be vaccinated or participate in regular weekly COVID-19 testing. Workers who have medical conditions or religious objections will be able to request accommodations.

Eli Lilly

Return date: July 2021

Lilly announced in August that it would require all employees in the United States to be vaccinated by Nov. 15. The company’s workforce returned to the office in July.

OTHER

American Airlines

Expected return date: No set date

American Airlines is encouraging employees to get vaccinated but has not announced a mandate. There is “no definitive time frame” for the company’s support and management staff to return full time to the office.

Amtrak

Employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1 or submit a weekly negative coronavirus test. As of Oct. 4, new hires must show proof of vaccination before their first day of employment.

Ford Motor

Expected return date: January 2022

Ford Motor will require its U.S. employees to be fully vaccinated before international business travel, while all other employees are encouraged to get vaccinated.

Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, which is requiring all of its U.S. workers to be vaccinated by Nov. 1, will provide 20 hours of paid sick time a year to fully vaccinated employees. The policy takes effect Jan. 1 and also applies to all nonunion employees.

UPS

Expected return date: September 2021

UPS is requiring all office-based employees to be vaccinated by Oct. 1, while it encourages workers in all other UPS locations to get the vaccine. Employees are expected to return to the office on Tuesday.

