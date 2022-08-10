WhatsApp to roll out three new features to maintain user privacy

August 10, 2022 3:06:07 am
WhatsApp users can now check their messages without displaying if they are online. They can also exit a group without other members knowing about it. Only the group admin will get to know about the member’s exit in such cases.
While these two features will be rolled out this month itself, the third feature — which the messaging platform will be introducing once it’s tested — is the users’ ability to block the screenshot option for the view once messages sent by them, the Meta-owned company said in a statement on Tuesday.
The company said that the new privacy related features are being introduced on the basis of study done by it to understand the role of privacy when having meaningful conversations while messaging.
“At WhatsApp, we are focused on building product features that empower people to have more control and privacy over their messages … We believe WhatsApp is the most secure place to have a private conversation,” Ami Vora, head of product, WhatsApp, said.
Subscriber Only Stories
“We’ll keep building new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations,” said Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO, Meta.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath
Bihar Political Crisis News Live Updates: Nitish Kumar back in Mahagathbandhan; oath ceremony tomorrow at 2pm
Sushmita Sen parties with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, continues to maintain radio silence about Lalit Modi's relationship announcement. See pics
India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach westPremium
Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the BritishPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Why Mahagathbandhan 2022 is different from Grand Alliance 2015
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA
Agent from private detective firm held for ‘selling’ call records
Behind Tulika Maan’s CWG medal, a mother’s struggle: ‘Took loan, withdrew pension’
L-G lays foundation stone of Delhi’s first bamboo park
Uncovered drain leaves a family shattered as 8-yr-old is washed away
Booked for assaulting cop, man acquitted after 15 years
HC grants interim protection from arrest to man booked for ‘raping, cheating’ woman
Strike completes 4 days; UG students steer clear of fee hike protest at IIT
Har Ghar Tiranga campaign: In Mumbai Metropolitan Region, business soars for bulk manufacturers of flags
Pune Police silent on Pooja Chavan case; Shinde said in July ‘Rathod given clean chit’
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: During oath ceremony, some leaders feel ‘left out’, others ask about ‘round 2’