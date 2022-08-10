WhatsApp to roll out three new features to maintain user privacy

WhatsApp users can now check their messages without displaying if they are online. They can also exit a group without other members knowing about it. Only the group admin will get to know about the member’s exit in such cases.

While these two features will be rolled out this month itself, the third feature — which the messaging platform will be introducing once it’s tested — is the users’ ability to block the screenshot option for the view once messages sent by them, the Meta-owned company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Also Read | WhatsApp now gives you over two days to delete a message

The company said that the new privacy related features are being introduced on the basis of study done by it to understand the role of privacy when having meaningful conversations while messaging.

“At WhatsApp, we are focused on building product features that empower people to have more control and privacy over their messages … We believe WhatsApp is the most secure place to have a private conversation,” Ami Vora, head of product, WhatsApp, said.

“We’ll keep building new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations,” said Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO, Meta.