We tried to bring in strategic investor, special audit, but nothing worked: Ex-IL&FS chairman

Top institutional shareholders of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) virtually thwarted the attempts of the previous board of directors — which was superseded by the government on Monday — to bring in strategic investors to bail out the crisis-ridden company, a former chairman has said.

“We needed capital for the last three years. Proposals were put forward. The price demanded by some shareholders were so high that some investors ran away. The Piramal bid was approved by other shareholders also. Others like Oman Sovereign Fund we were talking to also backed out saying lot of uncertainties. We were in dialogue. There was no possibility of other investors coming in at the price demanded (by big shareholders),” said Sunil B Mathur, former IL&FS Chairman.

The ousted board, in a last-ditch attempt, planned a special audit of the group to ascertain the real assets being held by group companies in the wake of a series of defaults. “In the last board meeting, we said let us have a special audit of the assets of the company. We have already zeroed in on Grant Thornton, one of the good firms, to do the special audit although the assets are owned by entities which are independent. It was jet few days before the takeover. It was never implemented,” Mathur said.

“Prior to this, the board had asked SBI Capital Markets to do the revival plan or a revitalisation plan which was already approved by the board. The company wanted some liquidity from some banks which were also shareholders… some capital infusion at discounted price. Shareholders did not agree for the line of credit but they agreed they will support capital (infusion) but they put so many conditions which were not possible to satisfy them in two or three months,” Mathur said.

On the tough conditions demanded by shareholders, he said, “they wanted to expedite the sale of assets, however, road and power take time to sell. The buyers will then ask for distressed prices. It will be a loss to the shareholders only.”

Among other options that the board explored, another director on the erstwhile board told that the board considered the option of selling assets and they decided to induct a large shareholder in ITNL and agreed to part with management control of ITNL. “In November 2017, an American firm Lone Star agreed to buy ITNL and continued with its due diligence for almost seven months. Finally the deal fell through in June 2018 as Lone Star started putting in new conditions which were unacceptable to the board,” he said.

When asked about the reasons for the downfall, Mathur said, “it’s a combination of factors. One is the gap in infrastructure funding and there was no long-term finance available. The RBI closed the window of refinancing which we were using earlier. Second, our attempt to find a new investor and persuade the existing shareholders to put in capital failed.”

Defending the role of independent directors, he said: “We did enough to highlight the issues. Independent directors are not capital providers. We are not executive management. We have said there’s no negligence on our part.”

On the RBI red flag, Mathur said: “They raised it last year in the case of IFIN (IL&FS Financial services). Till March 2017, we were complying with all RBI norms at the board level, holding company etc…Till March 2018, rating agencies were clear reports and rating. What do they expect independent directors to do?”

There were five independent directors on the ousted IL&FS board. “We have, in a letter to Uday Kotak, supported the new board. But we do not agree to the allegations that independent directors were negligent and they did not take enough steps to highlight the issues.”

