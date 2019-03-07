Was prepared to face regulatory changes: Walmart

Walmart, which acquired 77 per cent stake in Flipkart for $16 billion last year, was prepared to face regulatory changes and still believes that the country remains an important growth market for it.

Brett Biggs, CFO and executive V-P, Walmart, said in a conference call on March 5 that the company knew there would be “legislation changes” and it will have to make its way through it.

“When you make investment in India, note things are going to change. They did the first time we were in India and they will again, we know that. We knew that going into an investment and you’ve just got to work their way through. And so, we are going to have real changes, we know that,” Biggs said referring to the changes the Indian government brought to the e-commerce rules for marketplace models which had foreign direct investment. —FE