Walmart International sales up 2.3% as Flipkart boosts e-comm numbers

Walmart on Tuesday announced that Flipkart led its e-commerce sales in the international segment. E-commerce contributed about 12 per cent of total segment sales in the three months ended January 2020.

Net sales at Walmart International increased by 2.3 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to $33 billion in Q4FY20, the US-based retailer said in a statement.

Sales for the year to January 2020 stood at $120.1 billion against $120.8 billion in FY19, a fall of 0.6 per cent. Operating income in the international segment dropped to $1.1 billion in Q4FY20 against $1.2 billion in Q4FY19, a decline of 5.6 per cent. Walmart attributed the fall in operating income to “disruption in Chile”. Walmart’s financial calendar runs from February to January.

“We experienced softness in some key international markets, as well as in Chile, where unrest led to disruption in the majority of our stores. Walmex, China and Flipkart all had a solid quarter,” Walmart CFO Brett Biggs said.

In May 2018, Walmart announced purchase of a 77 per cent controlling stake in Flipkart in a hefty $16-billion deal, valuing the e-commerce firm at around $21 billion. Flipkart and Amazon jointly hold 80 per cent of India’s e-commerce sector. —FE

