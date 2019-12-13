Volvo Cars launches XC40 T4 R-Design SUV priced at Rs 39.9 lakh

The Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design will be available in BS-VI certified petrol variant powered by 2-litre engine. (Image source: Volvo Auto India, Facebook) The Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design will be available in BS-VI certified petrol variant powered by 2-litre engine. (Image source: Volvo Auto India, Facebook)

Swedish luxury carmaker Volvo Cars on Friday announced launch of SUV XC40 T4 R-Design priced at Rs 39.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The model will be available in BS-VI certified petrol variant powered by 2-litre engine and the vehicle is based on the company’s Compact Modular Architecture (CMA), Volvo Cars said in a statement.

“The XC40 T4 R-Design is our first petrol offering in the entry-level SUV segment…Our attractive pricing for the R-Design will gain a lot of traction for this variant,” Volvo Cars India Managing Director Charles Frump said.

He further said,”We are conscious of the customers’ preferences in features and made this entry-level variant fully loaded.”

It is equipped with features such as two zone climate control, wireless charging for smart phones, power tail gate, hands-free power tail gate opening and closing, 12.3 inch instrumentation cluster with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility and rear and front park assist pilot, among others, the company said.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App