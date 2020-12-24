Volkswagen to hike Polo, Vento prices in India by up to 2.5% next month

The Volkswagen AG badge sits on the rear of a Vento automobile on the production line at the Volkswagen India Pvt. plant in Chakan, Maharashtra, India, on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2014. (Photographer: Udit Kulshrestha/Bloomberg)

German carmaker Volkswagen on Thursday said it will hike prices of its hatchback Polo and mid-sized sedan Vento in India by up to 2.5 per cent from next month.

The company joins other automobile manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki India, Nissan, Renault India, Honda Cars, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ford India, Isuzu, BMW India, Audi India and Hero MotoCorp, which have already announced that they would hike prices from January due to increased input costs.

“Effective January 2021, Volkswagen India announces a price revision of up to 2.5 per cent across the Polo and Vento models in lieu to the rising input costs,” a spokesperosn of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said in a statement.

The company sells Polo and Vento with price starting from Rs 5.88 lakh and Rs 8.94 lakh, respectively.

