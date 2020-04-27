Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes take online sales route amid coronavirus pandemic

“With the launch of our simple, secure and user-friendly online retail platform, we are pushing the boundaries of end-to-end retail sales and strengthening our commitment to customers,” Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Director Steffen Knapp said. (AP Photo) “With the launch of our simple, secure and user-friendly online retail platform, we are pushing the boundaries of end-to-end retail sales and strengthening our commitment to customers,” Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Director Steffen Knapp said. (AP Photo)

German automakers Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes on Monday said they have introduced online sales initiatives in India in order to help customers book vehicles from the safety of their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Volkswagen said it is digitising its sales and service portfolio, enabling customers with the flexibility to choose their preferred model at their comfort and convenience.

The online retail process is simple, hassle-free and provides an end-to-end contactless experience, the company said in a statement.

From a customer displaying interest, to a conversation with the sales consultant up till the vehicle handover process, will be conducted virtually, the automaker added.

“With the launch of our simple, secure and user-friendly online retail platform, we are pushing the boundaries of end-to-end retail sales and strengthening our commitment to customers,” Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Director Steffen Knapp said.

Volkswagen has integrated its 137 sales and 116 service touchpoints, enabling customers to choose their preferred dealership while booking online.

Luxury carmaker BMW also said it has rolled out a unique contactless experience for its customers in India.

The ‘BMW Contactless Experience’ enables customers to explore and buy new and pre-owned BMW cars, book vehicle service, make payments online.

“Amidst the current pandemic situation, we have successfully transformed our business processes and put in place various measures to effectively and efficiently serve our existing customers and prospects by leveraging new-age digital technologies,” BMW Group India Acting President Arlindo Teixeira said.

As business dynamics evolve post the current COVID -19 pandemic, the initiative will play a crucial role in offering seamless sales and aftersales services to existing and new customers, he added.

Similarly, Mercedes-Benz India said it has further developed its online sales platform and announced a host of new customer initiatives under the campaign ‘Merc from Home’.

The initiative focuses on the ease of purchasing a vehicle using digital tools to facilitate the entire process, including online payment of products and services.

“The customers now can not only explore, select and make online payment for our products and services from the comfort of their homes, but can also get their Three Pointed Star delivered right at their doorsteps, as per their convenience,” Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Martin Schwenk said.

Honda Cars has also announced an online sales platform which it plans to integrate with its pan-India dealerships.

Hyundai Motor India has already integrated its entire sales network of over 500 dealerships across the country with its recently introduced online sales platform.

