Vodafone wins arbitration against govt in Rs 22,100 crore retrospective tax case

India had in 2009 raised a demand of Rs 7,990 crore in capital gains tax in Vodafone Group's $11 billion dollar deal involving purchase of 67 per cent of Hutchison Whampoa.

In a relief for Vodafone Group Plc, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled that the Indian government’s demand of Rs 22,100 crore as retrospective tax was “in breach of the guarantee of fair and equitable treatment”. The court has also asked the Indian government to reimburse 4.3 million pounds to Vodafone Group for legal representation, assistance, and for fees paid by the company to the arbitration court.

“The respondent’s (India’s) conduct in respect of the imposition on the claimant (Vodafone Group) of an asserted liability to tax notwithstanding the Supreme Court judgment is in breach of the guarantee of fair and equitable treatment,” the court ruled.

The company had moved the arbitration court in 2016 after both the parties failed to agree on an arbitrator for the process. India had in 2009 raised a demand of Rs 7,990 crore in capital gains tax in Vodafone Group’s $11 billion dollar deal involving purchase of 67 per cent of Hutchison Whampoa. The total demand against Vodafone Group after adding the interest and penalty imposed on the company would have come to Rs 22,100 crore.

Vodafone had challenged the government’s claim and said that it would not have to pay the said capital gains tax since the India and the Netherlands had a bilateral investment treaty (BIT). Though Vodafone Group had also challenged the tax demand in the Supreme Court, which had ruled in favour of the telco, the government amended the finance act in 2012 and applied the tax retrospectively.

