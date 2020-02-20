Vodafone Idea shares extend gains, surge 19 per cent

Signage for Vodafone Group Plc is displayed outside a Vodafone India Ltd store in Mumbai, India. (File Photo: Bloomberg) Signage for Vodafone Group Plc is displayed outside a Vodafone India Ltd store in Mumbai, India. (File Photo: Bloomberg)

Shares of Vodafone Idea (VIL) jumped as much as 19.04 per cent to Rs 5 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), extending their Wednesday’s 40 per cent rally on the bourse amid reports that the government is unlikely to invoke the telco’s bank guarantees as of now.

On the BSE, the stock climbed 18.85 per cent to Rs 4.98, extending to its 38.28 per cent surge on Wednesday.

This apart, VIL Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla and Sunil Bharti Mittal, the head of Bharti Airtel met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the North Block on Wednesday seeking some relief for the cash-strapped telecom sector. The meeting took place Wednesday evening and lasted nearly 40 minutes. The two telecom firm leaders, however, refused to divulge any details of the meeting.

In terms of trade volumes, over 9.60 crore shares were traded on the BSE, while over 69.93 crore shares exchanged hands so far in the intraday trade.

Separately, shares of Bharti Airtel had climbed up to 1.17 per cent on the NSE and BSE earlier in the day, but they pared their gains and were trading in the negative territory in the afternoon session of trade.

According to media reports, the government is unlikely to invoke bank guarantees of Vodafone Idea as of now. Encashing of bank guarantees may sound the death knell for companies such as Vodafone Idea which has been struggling to garner the dues.

A financial bank guarantee is equal to two quarters of licence fee and other dues. This amount could be in the range of Rs 5,000 crore each for Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

