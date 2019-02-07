Vodafone Idea posts loss of over Rs 5000 crore in Q3

Vodafone Idea Wednesday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 5,005.7 crore for the third quarter of 2018-19 as against a loss of Rs 1,284.5 crore in the same quarter a year ago. However, the year-on-year figure is not comparable as the merger between Vodafone and Idea completed on August 31, 2018. The company had made a loss of Rs 4,950.5 crore in the September quarter.

Revenue of the company stood at Rs 11,764.8 crore during the reported quarter, showing a rise of 53.5 per cent compared to Rs 7,663.6 crore in the July-September quarter.

Balesh Sharma, CEO Vodafone Idea, said “We are progressing well on our stated strategy. The initiatives taken during the quarter started showing encouraging trends by the end of the quarter. We are moving faster than expected on integration, specifically on the network front, and we are well on track to deliver our synergy targets.”

“We remain focused on fortifying our position in key districts by expanding the coverage and capacity of our 4G network, and target a higher share of new 4G customers, while offering an enhanced network experience to our customers. The proceeds from the announced capital raise will put us in a strong position to achieve our strategic goals,” Sharma said.

The company said headline tariffs remained stable during the quarter. “However customers continue to migrate to lower ARPU plans. Within this context, the company has implemented various initiatives to improve its revenue, profitability and competitive standing in line with its stated strategy, which began to impact performance positively towards the end of the quarter,” it said.

“The pace of quarter-on-quarter revenue decline slowed to 2.2 per cent in the quarter, compared to a 7.1 per cent reduction in Q2, and we experienced growth in daily revenue on a month-on month basis during December 2018, which continued into January 2019,” it said.

Gross debt as of December 2018 was Rs 123,660 crore, including deferred spectrum payment obligations due to the Government of Rs 91,480 crore.