Vodafone Idea pays Rs 3,354 crore to DoT in AGR dues, claims principal amount fully paid

The country’s key telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Monday announced that it has paid up an additional amount of Rs 3,354 crore to the Department of Telecom (DoT) towards the adjusted gross revenue (AGR).

In an exchange filing to the stock exchanges, the telco said that it filed its self-assessment of the AGR liabilities with the DoT on March 6, in which AGR liability principal amount of Rs 6,854 crores was determined for the period from FY 2006-07 to FY 2018-19.

The telecom operator had already made a part payment of Rs 2,500 crore on February 17, and Rs 1,000 crore on February 20.

“The Company has today paid a further amount of Rs. 3,354 crores to the DoT, being the balance part of the principal amount towards AGR liability,” the filing to the BSE said.

The DoT had raised total demand of around Rs 53,000 core for AGR liability of VIL which included interest, penalty and interest on delay in payment of the amount.

