Thursday, February 20, 2020
Vodafone Idea pays Rs 1,000 cr to telecom dept towards dues: Source

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: February 20, 2020 2:08:51 pm
vodafone idea, vodafone agr dues, idea agr dues, vodafone idea business in india Vodafone Idea’s departure would essentially leave a duopoly between Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. (File Photo: Reuters)

Vodafone Idea on Thursday paid Rs 1,000 crore more to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) towards its statutory dues, a senior official said.

The DoT source said that notices will also be sent to Tata Teleservices for recovery of full dues in a day or two. The company had paid Rs 2,197 crore to the government on Monday, while DoT’s calculations peg the outstanding amount at over Rs 14,000 crore.

