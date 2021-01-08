Vodafone Idea moves SC seeking correction in DoT’s AGR math

Vi said that despite its requests to the DoT to correct the mistakes, the latter has not done it, thus causing prejudice to it.

A day after Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi) too moved Supreme Court seeking modification of its order so that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) can consider its submissions regarding arithmetical errors in the calculations regarding its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

The company on Thursday said in its petition the calculations made by DoT had errors like double counting, not considering payments already made, not adjusting for interconnect payments, etc. Vi said the excess demand due to these errors is to the tune of Rs 5,932 crore of principal amount, which would have an overall impact of over four times on the total principal amount due to imposition of interest, penalty and interest on penalty.

Vi said that despite its requests to the DoT to correct the mistakes, the latter has not done it, thus causing prejudice to it. —FE