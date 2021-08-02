KM Birla says ‘willing to hand over his stake’ in Vodafone Idea

Kumar Mangalam Birla told the government that he was more than willing to “hand over” his stake in Vi (formerly known as Vodafone Idea) to any entity- public sector, government or domestic financial entity, or any other firm that the government may think fit of keeping the telecom company afloat.

In a letter dated June 7 and addressed to Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Vi’s Chairman Birla said the company was trying to raise Rs 25,000 crore from various investors, but most of them had so far sought to be assured that the Indian government wanted to “have a three-player telecom market”.

“To actively participate in this fundraising, the potential foreign investors (mostly non-Chinese and we are yet to approach any Chinese investors) want to see clear government intent to have a three-player telecom market (consistent with its public stance) through positive actions on long-standing requests such as clarity on AGR (adjusted gross revenue) liability, an adequate moratorium on spectrum payments, and most importantly, a floor pricing regime above the cost of service,” Birla said in his letter.

The Indian Express has seen a copy of the letter.

Overall, Birla owns more than 27 per cent stake in Vi, while its partner and global firm Vodafone Plc holds over 44 per cent. With total adjusted gross revenues of more than Rs 60,000 crore to be paid over a ten-year timeline, the telco has to pay nearly Rs 1,500 crore to the DoT as AGR every quarter over the next ten financial years between 2021 and 2031.

Apart from this, the company owed Rs 96,270 as deferred spectrum obligations and another Rs 23,000 crore to banks and financial institutions as of March 31 this year.

In December 2019, Birla, during a media event, had said that Vi would have to shut shop if the government did not provide relief on the liability it faces in past statutory dues. “It does not make sense to put good money after bad. That would be end of story for us. We will shut shop. If we are not getting anything then I think it is end of story for Vodafone Idea,” Birla had then said.