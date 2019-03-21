Vodafone Idea board okays price of Rs 12.50/share for Rs 25K-crore rights issue

The board of directors of Vodafone Idea on Wednesday cleared the planned Rs 25,000-crore rights issue at a price of Rs 12.50 per equity share, a steep 61 per cent discount to the prevailing market rate.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the rights entitlement ratio has been fixed at 87 equity shares for every 38 equity shares held by eligible shareholders of the company on the record date, that is April 2, 2019. The issue opening date has been fixed for April 10 while the closing date has been set for April 24, the filing said.

The issue price of Rs 12.50 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 2.50 per equity share) is at a massive 61 per cent discount to the previous closing of Rs 32 per share.

Earlier this year, the Vodafone Idea board of directors had okayed a Rs 25,000-crore fund-raising plan by way of rights issue to the existing eligible equity shareholders, following which the firm received the Cabinet nod for foreign direct investment (FDI) infusion.

The promoter shareholders Vodafone Group and Aditya Birla Group have told the board that they intend to contribute up to Rs 11,000 crore and up to Rs 7,250 crore, respectively, as part of such rights issue. The promoter shareholders have also said that in case the rights issue is under-subscribed, each of the promoter shareholders reserves the right to take up part or whole of the unsubscribed portion, subject to stipulated norms.

“The proceeds from the rights issue coupled with the monetisation of our stake in Indus will allow us to make the required investments in the business to achieve our strategic goals,” Balesh Sharma, CEO, Vodafone Idea said.

“We are moving faster than initially estimated on integration, and are well on track to deliver our synergy targets, the improving broadband coverage and capacity will enable us to offer a superior network experience to our customers as well as enhance our ability to add more broadband customers,” he said. The issue of 2,000 crore new shares by Vodafone Idea at Rs 12.50 apiece will more than triple its outstanding shares to 2,873.53 crore.

The rights issue is expected to bring a whopping Rs 25,000 crore to the firm’s coffers at a time when telecom players are injecting massive funds to boost pan-India 4G coverage, prepping up for 5G and positioning themselves to combat sustained tariff offensive from the deep-pocketed Reliance Jio Infocomm. The move will also enable the company to pare debt, which as on December 31, 2018 stood at Rs 1,23,660 crore. Vodafone Idea stock tumbled 7 per cent on the BSE, but later erased its losses closing 3.13 per cent higher at Rs 33 per share. —FE & PTI