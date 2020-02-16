Vodafone Idea says it will pay AGR dues, continuation of biz depends on SC order

On October 24, 2019, the SC upheld the DoT’s definition of AGR and said since the licencees had agreed to the migration packages, they were liable to pay the dues, the penalty on dues, and the interest on penalty due to the delay in payments. On October 24, 2019, the SC upheld the DoT’s definition of AGR and said since the licencees had agreed to the migration packages, they were liable to pay the dues, the penalty on dues, and the interest on penalty due to the delay in payments.

Under fire from Supreme Court (SC) for failing to pay adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues by the stipulated deadline of January 23, Vodafone Idea on Saturday said it was ready to pay the AGR dues. In a filing with the exchanges, the company said it was assessing the amount it would have to pay to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and that it would pay the amount so assessed by it within “the next few days”.

The company, however, again reiterated that it ability to “continue as a going concern” was dependent on the outcome of its modification plea for the order, which had asked them to pay the AGR dues within three months.

On Friday, both the DoT and the telecom companies faced the ire of the SC for not having paid the AGR dues on time. A three-judge Bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra also issued show-cause notice to the companies for not having paid the AGR dues on time.

In its written order on Friday, the three-judge Bench later said all companies should, by March 17, comply with earlier directions to make the AGR payments, failing which the Managing Directors (MD) and directors of these companies covered by the AGR judgment also have to be personally present in the court on that date.

Banks will have to pay price if any telco files for bankruptcy: SBI Chairman

In it order, the Bench came down heavily on the DoT for issuing a notification that said there would be no penal action against telecom companies until further orders as they had filed pleas for modification of order seeking more time and permission to sit and negotiate with the DoT.

Following the order, Bharti Airtel sent a letter to the DoT that it was in the process of a self-assessment exercise and it would deposit a sum of Rs 10,000 crore by February 20, 2020.

“As directed by you, we are in the process of completing the self-assessment exercise. You will appreciate this is a complicated process, covering 22 circles, multiple licenses and a substantial period of time and hence, is time consuming. We are confident we will complete the self-assessment exercise shortly and make the balance payment, well before the next date of hearing,” the firm had said in its letter to the DoT.

On October 24, 2019, the SC upheld the DoT’s definition of AGR and said since the licencees had agreed to the migration packages, they were liable to pay the dues, the penalty on dues, and the interest on penalty due to the delay in payments. The SC had then given the telcos three months to clear their AGR dues. That deadline ended on January 23, before which the telcos unsuccessfully tried to persuade the DoT to give them more time.

Meanwhile, industry body COAI Saturday asserted the Centre has “vast powers and options” to address the sector’s issues, even in the light of the SC order.

