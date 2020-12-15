Violence in Narasapura factory: Apple to send extra teams to assess Wistron unit damage

The Wistron facility in Narasapura near Bengaluru. (Reuters)

Following unrest at Wistron’s Narasapura unit near Bengaluru, Apple said it will send additional teams and auditors to the factory to assess the situation and extent of damage, and investigate the conditions that led to the workers’ outrage.

In response to queries sent by The Indian Express, the company said it had sent teams on the ground and was launching an immediate “detailed investigation at Wistron’s Narasapura facility”.

“Apple is dedicated to ensuring everyone in our supply chain is treated with dignity and respect. We have teams on the ground …We are also dispatching additional Apple team members and auditors to the facility. Our teams are in close touch with the local authorities and we’re offering our full support to their investigation,” the company said in a statement.

The Narasapura facility, located on the outskirts of Bengaluru, is likely to remain shut until a detailed investigation by the state authorities as well as Apple is completed, sources close to the development said. Apple is also likely to investigate the complaints of non-payment of dues by Wistron and whether the company had violated any labour laws of the state, sources added.

“It will be difficult to put a timeline of whether it will remain shut for two days or one week or whatever,” an Apple executive said, asking not to be named.

Wistron, a contract manufacturer for Apple, had started the Narasapura facility in July at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore. While the Narasapura unit has about 2,000 regular employees working on Apple’s phones and the rest are contractual, the old Peenya unit in employs around 3,500 people. Apple also has Foxconn and Pegatron as major contract manufacturers for making of flagship iPhones, iPads and other devices.

Foxconn has a unit at Sriperumbudur, in the outskirts of Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The company has pledged to invest up to Rs 7,000 crore over the next three years to expand the existing unit.

Apple’s other contract manufacturer Pegatron Corporation’s board of directors had last month approved an investment of Rs 1,099.8 crore in India via its arm Pegatron Technology India Private. Pegatron Corporation will put in the funds raised fully through its internal resources as part of its “long term investment”, the company had said, without elaborating those plans.

