Monday, June 20, 2022
Vodafone Idea board meeting on Wednesday to consider up to Rs 500 crore fundraising from Voda Group

As the Indian telecom market prepares for the 5G spectrum auction, the VIL board will explore funding up to Rs 500 crore from Voda Group.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: June 20, 2022 5:58:39 pm
The move comes as the Indian telecom market is poised for the 5G spectrum auction and subsequent rollout of new-age offerings. (Photo: File/Representational)

Vodafone Idea’s Board is scheduled to meet on June 22, to consider and approve a proposal for raising funds to the tune of Rs 500 crore.

The fundraising will be through the issuance of equity shares or convertible warrants on a preferential basis to one or more entities belonging to Vodafone Group (one of the promoters of the company).

“… A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 22nd June 2022… to consider proposal for raising of funds aggregating up to Rs 500 crore, by way of issuance of equity shares and/or convertible warrants on a preferential basis to one or more entities belonging to Vodafone Group (one of the promoters of the company),” VIL said in a filing to BSE on Sunday evening.

The move comes as the Indian telecom market is poised for the 5G spectrum auction and subsequent rollout of new-age offerings.

Read |India primed for 5G launch, roll out will improve its rankings on mobile speeds: Ookla CEO

Following the September reforms announced by the Centre, debt-ridden Vodafone Idea (VIL) had opted for converting about Rs 16,000 crore interest dues liability payable to the government, into equity.

This will result in the government holding about a 33% stake in the company.

Sources at the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said that VIL’s equity conversion proposal is in the final stages, and required approvals on the same are expected as early as 7-10 days.

