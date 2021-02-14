Vi net loss narrows to Rs 4,540 crore

The company’s revenue stood at Rs 10,894.1 crore for the period, just about a per cent higher than Rs 10,791.2 crore in the preceding quarter.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has narrowed its net loss to Rs 4,540.8 crore for the October-December 2020 quarter, primarily due to one-time gain of Rs 1,697 crore, which includes gains made on sale of stake in Indus Towers. The company had reported a net loss of Rs 7,203.4 crore in the preceding July-September period.

The company’s revenue stood at Rs 10,894.1 crore for the period, just about a per cent higher than Rs 10,791.2 crore in the preceding quarter. The Ebitda increased by 3.22 per cent to Rs 4,286.2 crore against Rs 4,152.4 crore in the preceding quarter. The Ebitda margin also improved to 39.3 per cent in the October-December quarter as compared to 38.5 per cent in the preceding quarter.

The company said launching of unified brand Vi has started to yield results and various subscriber KPIs (key performance indicators) have shown improvement. The subscriber churn has come down to 2.3 per cent as compared to 2.6 per cent in the preceding quarter. The total subscribers of the company stood at 269.8 million in Q3 against 271.8 million in Q2, a decline of 2 million. The company had lost 8.1 million subscribers in Q2. The average revenue per user (Arpu) improved to Rs 121 for the reported period as compared to Rs 119 in the preceding quarter. The Arpu though remains much lower than Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. Other operating metrics like data usage was also lower than competition. Vodafone Idea’s average data consumption per user per month stood at 12.2 GB, lower than 12.9 GB of Jio and 16.7 GB of Airtel.

At the end of the quarter, the 4G subscriber base stood at 109.7 million (vs 106.1 million in Q2), a rise of 3.6 million in the period. FE