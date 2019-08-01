Coffee Day to probe any unknown financial transactions, says board

The Cafe Coffee Day board on Wednesday decided to investigate all financial transactions outside the knowledge of the senior management, auditors and the board. It also appointed an interim chief operating officer and an executive committee to exercise the powers previously vested with the chief executive officer of the company and the Administrative Committee constituted by the board in 2015.

Advertising

The board took serious note of the contents of a letter purportedly written by the company’s CMD V G Siddhartha, who went missing Monday evening and was found dead Wednesday morning. “While the authenticity of the letter (purportedly written by Siddhartha) is unverified and it is unclear whether these statements pertain to the company or the personal holdings of VG Siddhartha, the board took serious note of the same and resolved to thoroughly investigate this matter,” the company said in its filings with stock exchanges on Wednesday.

Read | Coffee Day names SV Ranganath as interim chairman

Meanwhile, Coffee Day Enterprises on Wednesday named independent director S V Ranganath as the interim chairman of the company. The company’s shares, which plunged 20 per cent on Tuesday, fell another 20 per cent to Rs 123.25 on Wednesday.

The board of directors which met on Wednesday also appointed Nitin Bagmane as an interim chief operating officer of the company “on terms to be detailed and approved by the board”. The board also constituted an executive committee comprising SV Ranganath (non-executive independent director), Nitin Bagmane (COO) and R Ram Mohan (CFO) to exercise the powers previously vested with the chief executive officer of the company and the administrative committee constituted by the board in 2015.

Advertising

Ranganath, who retired from the IAS cadre, was the former Chief Secretary of Karnataka and also served as the chairman of the Coffee Board. Apart from Ranganath, other members on the board are: Albert Hieronimus, Sanjay Nayar, Sulakshana Raghavan and Malavika Hegde.

Read | ‘Humble, soft spoken,’ Chikkamagaluru remembers its favourite son who brewed success with coffee

The board will in due course prepare a detailed charter of authorities vested in the executive committee and approve the same, it said in the exchange filing. The executive committee will explore opportunities to deleverage the Coffee Day Group.

Explained: What is a suicide note and can VG Siddhartha’s letter to CCD board be considered as one

The market valuation of the company has fallen to Rs 2,603 crore. According to the exchange filing, the audit committee and executive committee will engage in discussions with the statutory auditors of the company and such other advisors as may be necessary with a view to recommend appropriate next steps to the board at its forthcoming meeting on August 8. “The board has also appointed Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas as its legal counsel to advise it on the foregoing and related matters,” it said.

Read | 1,700 outlets, but pressure from PEs and huge debts

“The board expressed its condolences to VG Siddhartha’s family and resolved to lend its support and expressed full confidence in the company’s management team. The board also took note of a message from Malavika Hegde expressing support and trust in the company’s professional team and the common effort to look after the interest of the employees and all other stakeholders,” the filing said.

Meanwhile, rating firm ICRA has put Coffee Day Enterprises on watch with negative implication (revised from watch with developing implication) as the latest “development may have a negative impact on the operations of CDEL, the extent of which cannot be ascertained as yet, given the nascent stage of developments”. “Further, as the development may have a critical bearing on the group’s operations and credit profile, ICRA will continue to monitor further developments and will finalise the rating action once more clarity emerges on the same,” it said. ICRA has given the company ‘BBB+’ rating.