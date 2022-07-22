Veteran fund manager Prashant Jain quits HDFC AMC

July 22, 2022 5:27:41 pm
HDFC Asset Management Company on Friday said its chief investment officer Prashant Jain has quit the company after 19 years.
Consequently, the company’s board approved the appointment of Chirag Setalvad as head equities and Shobhit Mehrotra as head-fixed income, HDFC AMC said in a regulatory filing.
“Both Setalvad and Mehrotra are capable investment professionals, ready to take up the mantle of heading the Equities and fixed income function and are well supported by highly experienced and committed team of investment professionals,” HDFC AMC said.
Both, Setalvad and Mehrotra will be reporting to Navneet Munot, Managing Director and CEO of the company.
Subscriber Only Stories
At HDFC AMC, Jain actively managed schemes like HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund and Flexi Cap Fund that gave impressive returns to investors.
“Prashant Jain, Chief Investment Officer of the company after 19 years, has decided to move on and has tendered his resignation to the company,” the fund house said.
Setalvad has been part of the investment team since the inception of HDFC AMC and after a brief stint of 2.5 years outside starting October 2004, joined the asset management firm once again in March 2007 and has been with the company since then. He has been managing some of the company’s equity schemes for a long time.
Mehrotra has been with the company for over 18 years and is presently managing few fixed income schemes.
HDFC Mutual Fund, is the third largest asset manager with an assets base of Rs 4.15 lakh crore as of June-end, after SBI Mutual Fund and ICICI Mutual Fund.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
What happened in the Constituent Assembly 75 years ago, when the National Flag was adopted?
Latest News
12 South African cheetahs prepared with vaccines and blood tests for August translocation to India
Watch: In Maharashtra, man climbs mobile tower in drunken state, demands wife return from her parents’ home
Jesse Lingard joins Forest after leaving Manchester United
‘Not the time for ego’: Oppn candidate Margaret Alva on TMC’s decision to skip V-P poll
World Brain Day: Six key ways to preserve brain health
‘You buy umbrella to use it when it rains’: Das on using forex reserves to tackle Re volatility
Explained: The Emirates-Heathrow spat that spotlights European aviation’s understaffing crisis in peak holiday season
SC allows Centre to continue with security of Industrialist Mukesh Ambani, family in Mumbai
Lack of ideology exposes bankruptcy in Opposition camp: Prakash Ambedkar
Erik Ten Hag keen to bolster Man United attacking options before transfer window shuts
Five men arrested for interfering with anti-encroachment drive in Noida: police
Barcelona sells 2nd package of Spanish league TV rights