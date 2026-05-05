Vedanta plea against Adani dismissed: ‘No merit in appeal’

Adani Enterprises had earlier secured the CoC approval — dominated by National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd — for its Rs 14,535 crore bid to acquire Jaiprakash Associates in November 2025. It emerged as the winning bidder for Jaiprakash Associates despite being outbid by Vedanta by nearly Rs 2,000 crore.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday dismissed the petitions filed by Vedanta Ltd, owned by Anil Agarwal, which challenged the selection of Adani Enterprises’ bid for the debt-ridden Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL).

A two-member bench comprising Chairperson Ashok Bhushan and Member (Technical) Barun Mitra said, “No grounds have been made out by the appellant (Vedanta) to interfere with the decision of the adjudicating authority (NCLT). We do not find any merit in the appeal. The appeal is accordingly dismissed. There shall be no order as to costs.”

“We also find that no material irregularity was committed by the Resolution Professional in conducting the process. No grounds have been made out by the appellant to interfere with the impugned order dated November 11, 2025,” it said.