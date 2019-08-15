US insurance firm SE2 opens centre in Pune

US insurance firm SE2, providing technology-driven third-party administration services for many of the top US life insurance and annuities companies, has announced the launch of its Technology and Innovation Centre in Pune.

The Pune Centre will be responsible for comprehensive solutions in life and annuities platforms, it said. “SE2 is providing next-generation capabilities and a full spectrum of integrated, end-to-end digital operation services to life insurance companies in the US,” said Vinod Kachroo, chief information officer, SE2 LLC.

SE2 has over $100 billion in assets under administration, and handles more than 200,000 new business applications annually. With Gurugram and Pune operations live, SE2 plans to increase its India headcount to over 1,000 employees by 2020.