UltraTech net rises to Rs 639 crore in September quarter

UltraTech on Monday reported a 72 per cent year-on-year increase in its standalone net profit to Rs 639 crore for the quarter ended September. Revenue from operations increased 4.3 per cent to Rs 9,253 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 29 per cent to Rs1,995 crore while the margins for the quarter stood at 22 per cent, compared with 18 per cent in the corresponding quarter. The consolidated net profit grew 62 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 579 crore. Revenue from operations increased 4 per cent to Rs 9,620 crore.

Volumes, however, fell by 1 per cent to 18.69 million tonne during the quarter. Of this, domestic volume stood at 17.77 million tonne, a decrease of 2 per cent y-o-y, while exports and others went down by 16 per cent to 0.57 million tonne.

UltraTech expects the demand to normalise in the remaining two quarters of FY20 on the back of positive demand in parts of north India. —FE