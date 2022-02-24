UK’s Vodafone to cut Indus Towers stake

Vodafone Group Plc of the UK has launched the placing of 63.6 million primary shares in Indus Towers Ltd through an accelerated book build offering. This represents 2.4 per cent of Indus’ outstanding share capital.

Vodafone said it is also in advanced discussions with one of the largest shareholders in Indus for the purchase of up to 127.1m Indus shares from Vodafone, or 4.7 per cent of Indus’ outstanding share capital, which represents the remaining balance of primary shares. The terms of such an agreement are currently being discussed and there can be no certainty that the sale will proceed. “Should the sale be completed, Vodafone would retain 567.2 million shares in Indus, or a 21.0 per cent shareholding,” it said in a filing on the London Stock Exchange.

Vodafone is also in discussions with several interested parties in relation to a potential sale of the residual shareholding. A further announcement will be made as soon as practicable if any further deals are reached, it said.