COVID-19 impact: After Ola, Uber to lay off 600 employees in India

A commuter uses the Uber Technologies Inc. app on a smartphone in this arranged photograph in London, UK, on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg A commuter uses the Uber Technologies Inc. app on a smartphone in this arranged photograph in London, UK, on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Uber, one of the world’s top taxi aggregator, has announced that it is laying off 600 of its staff in India in a bid to cut costs amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The lay offs come from across driver and rider support, as well as other functions, the company said in a statement adding that these reductions are part of its previously announced global job cuts earlier this month.

The move comes nearly a week after Uber’s biggest rival in the country Ola announced a lay off of its 1,400 staff as its revenue fell by 95 per cent.

Uber said that it was providing a minimum of 10 weeks of pay to the affected employees, and additional medical insurance for the next six months.

“The impact of Covid-19 and the unpredictable nature of the recovery has left Uber IndiaSA with no choice but to reduce the size of its workforce. Around 600 full time positions across driver and rider support, as well as other functions, are being impacted. These reductions are part of previously announced global job cuts this month,” Pradeep Parameswaran, President, Uber India and South Asia said in a statement.

“Today is an incredibly sad day for colleagues leaving the Uber family and all of us at the company. We made the decision now so we can look to the future with confidence. I want to apologize to departing colleagues, and extend my heartfelt thanks to them for their contributions to Uber and the riders and driver partners we serve in India,” he added.

“Each will receive a minimum 10 weeks payout, medical insurance coverage for the next six months, outplacement support, be allowed to retain their laptops and given the option to join the Uber talent directory,” Parameswaran said.

Globally, Uber has let go of 6,700 employees as COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected its business.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd