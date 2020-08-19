Uber sees green shoots in India; auto ridership returning to 80% of pre-Covid levels in Delhi

Uber has also launched a comprehensive set of safety measures, such as the Go Online Checklist. (Image source: AP Photo)

App-based ride-hailing platform Uber has announced that its mobility business is seeing green shoots of recovery, with low-cost products like Auto and Moto leading the way.

In a press statement, the company claimed that the Auto category is recovering at a faster growth rate with cities like Delhi almost returning to 80 per cent of pre-COVID levels, followed by Jaipur and Chandigarh.

“As citizens resume travel in the new normal, we are seeing low-cost products, especially our Auto category recover faster compared to other modes. With our comprehensive in-app safety measures, reliable door-to-door service and affordable prices, we are confident that Autos will unlock demand as we scale up our service in new cities across India,” said Shiva Shailendran, General Manager, North and West India at Uber.

The company has also launched a set of safety measures, with the Go Online Checklist — a mandatory mask policy for both riders and drivers, pre-trip mask verification selfies for drivers, mandatory driver education on safety SOPs and an updated cancellation policy allowing both riders and drivers to cancel trips if they don’t feel safe.

Apart from this, Uber said that it allocated $50 million globally for purchasing safety supplies like masks, gloves, hand sanitisers, and disinfectant sprays for drivers.

In India, Uber’s teams have already been distributing protective equipment to its drivers from over 70 cities where operations have resumed. Its new in-app safety feature will notify drivers to replenish their PPE supplies after they have completed a predetermined number of trips.

