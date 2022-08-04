Uber exits Zomato via block deal

August 4, 2022 4:00:23 am
Uber Technologies exited Zomato through a block deal on Wednesday, selling its entire 7.8 per cent stake in the food delivery aggregator for about Rs 3,087 crore. The deal was executed at Rs 50.44 a share.
The buyers included global investment and venture capital firms such as Keysquare Capital, James Street, Templeton Global, FMR and Mirae Asset Global Investments, among others. British asset management firm Schroders and US asset manager BlackRock also took part in the block deal, sources told FE.
Domestic funds (investors in rupee terms) included ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Avendus Capital, HDFC Life Insurance, New Horizon and Templeton’s local arm among others.
BofA Securities was the sole bookrunner to the deal.
The block deal comes after the one-year lock-in-period for pre-IPO shareholders of Zomato ended on June 23. FE
