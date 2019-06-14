Uber enlists Bajaj ‘Qute’ for affordable service in Bengaluru

Mobility company Uber on Thursday announced a partnership with Bajaj Auto to launch the Bajaj Qute on UberXS in Bengaluru. The Bajaj Qute is a driver-plus-three-passenger quadricycle, which is a four-wheeled motor vehicle that’s smaller and lighter than a passenger car. The Qute comes with two fuel options — CNG and Petrol.

All units available as UberXS rides will be on the CNG fuel option. It will go live on Uber from June 13. Nandini Maheshwari, head, business development, Uber India & South Asia, said, “This partnership is an extension of Uber’s commitment towards lowering transportation costs.” —FE