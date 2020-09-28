Delhi NCR emerges in top 10 global markets for trips: Uber

A man checks his smartphone whilst standing against an illuminated screen bearing the Uber Technologies Inc. logo in this arranged photograph (Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg)

App-based ride-hailing platform Uber on Monday announced that Delhi NCR ranked amongst its top 10 markets globally based on the number of trips taken in September. Delhi is the only Indian city to have made it to the top 10 list with the residents taking over 1 million rides each week, the company said.

“As Delhi residents resume travel after the lengthy lockdown, Uber data reveals that cars have emerged as the most preferred mode of commuting, followed closely by low cost products such as Auto and Moto,” an Uber statement said.

This apart, the company has pointed out an increase in longer distance trips, with the busiest hours weekly being 8 am – 10 am. Additionally, Mondays and Fridays are the busiest days of the week, it said.

“We are thrilled to see Delhi as one of Uber’s top 10 global markets in terms of number of trips in the month of September, which underscores India’s important role as a contributor to Uber’s business growth. As people start travelling again, we are seeing green shoots of recovery in the capital which further underscores the promising potential of Delhi and India,” Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia, said in the statement.

Prior to this, Uber had said that its affordable Uber Auto service was recovering briskly with cities like Delhi rebounding to almost 80 per cent of pre-COVID levels, followed by Jaipur and Chandigarh recovering to 50 per cent.

The ride-hailing company said that it has made substantial investments to procure safety supplies for its drivers and implemented technology-driven solutions to help riders and drivers feel safer during a trip.

