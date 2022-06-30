Comply by July 4 or lose status as intermediary: Govt to Twitter

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has given Twitter “one last opportunity” to comply with its blocking orders.

In a missive sent on Monday, the Ministry warned that if content flagged by it is not taken down by the microblogging platform, the company will risk losing its immunity as an intermediary.

The MeitY notice, addressed to Twitter’s chief compliance officer, said that while a designated officer of the ministry has issued various directions for blocking certain pieces of content and accounts under Section 69(A) of the Information Technology Act, the company has “failed to comply … on multiple occasions”. MeitY has given Twitter until July 4 to comply with all its blocking orders, failing which it might lose its intermediary status, which will make the website legally liable for content posted by users on its platform. Queries sent to Twitter remained unanswered until the time of going to press.

A senior government official said, “The notices sent to Twitter pertain to several cases.”