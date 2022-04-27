scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Must Read

Twitter-Musk deal includes $1 billion termination fee, filing says

One of the conditions for Musk's payment is if the deal falls through because the equity, debt and or margin loan financing needed is not funded, the filing said.

By: Reuters |
April 27, 2022 9:43:43 am
Elon Musk's twitter account is seen on a smartphone in front of the Twitter logo in this photo illustration. (Reuters)

Elon Musk will have to pay Twitter Inc a fee of $1 billion if the billionaire terminates his $44 billion cash deal for the social media company, it said in a filing on Tuesday.

One of the conditions for Musk’s payment is if the deal falls through because the equity, debt and or margin loan financing needed is not funded, the filing said.

Twitter said on Monday that Musk had secured $25.5 billion of debt and margin loan financing and is providing a $21 billion equity commitment.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Twitter, which is subject to “no-shop” restrictions, will have to pay the same termination fee under specified circumstances, the filing said.

The filing also disclosed that the deal could be terminated if not closed by Oct. 24. The date could be extended for another six months to meet certain closing conditions such as antitrust and foreign investment clearances.

Best of Express Premium

Three years, 42 camps: Chhattisgarh tak...Premium
Three years, 42 camps: Chhattisgarh tak...
Ex-Governor Satya Pal Malik’s bri...Premium
Ex-Governor Satya Pal Malik’s bri...
On inflation, RBI has been behind the c...Premium
On inflation, RBI has been behind the c...
Congress, RJD fault lines widen as Teja...Premium
Congress, RJD fault lines widen as Teja...
More Premium Stories

Musk, who is also the chief executive of electric-car maker Tesla Inc, clinched a deal to buy Twitter on Monday in a transaction that will shift control of the social media platform populated by millions of users and global leaders to the world’s richest person.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 27: Latest News

Advertisement