Follow Us:
Thursday, May 28, 2020
COVID19

TVS Motor Q4 net dips 43 per cent dip at Rs 82 crore

Total income stood at Rs 4,128.67 crore for the fourth quarter as compared with Rs 4,967.03 crore in the same period of 2018-19 fiscal, TVS Motor Company said in a regulatory filing.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: May 28, 2020 5:42:02 pm
TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported a 43.3 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 81.85 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2020. (File photo, source: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg News)

TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported a 43.3 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 81.85 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 144.37 crore in the January-March period of 2018-19 fiscal.

Total income stood at Rs 4,128.67 crore for the fourth quarter as compared with Rs 4,967.03 crore in the same period of 2018-19 fiscal, TVS Motor Company said in a regulatory filing.

During the fourth quarter, the company’s overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales, including exports, stood at 6.33 lakh units as compared with 9.07 lakh units registered in the quarter ended March 2019.

For 2019-20 fiscal, the company reported a net profit of Rs 646.80 crore as against Rs 725.40 crore in 2018-19.

Total income during the last fiscal stood at Rs 18,901.14 crore as compared with Rs 20,185.43 crore in 2018-19.

The company reported total sales of 32.63 lakh units in 2019-20 as against 39.14 lakh units in 2018-19.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 28: Latest News

Advertisement