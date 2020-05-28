TVS Motor Q4 net dips 43 per cent dip at Rs 82 crore

TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported a 43.3 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 81.85 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2020. (File photo, source: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg News) TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported a 43.3 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 81.85 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2020. (File photo, source: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg News)

TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported a 43.3 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 81.85 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 144.37 crore in the January-March period of 2018-19 fiscal.

Total income stood at Rs 4,128.67 crore for the fourth quarter as compared with Rs 4,967.03 crore in the same period of 2018-19 fiscal, TVS Motor Company said in a regulatory filing.

During the fourth quarter, the company’s overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales, including exports, stood at 6.33 lakh units as compared with 9.07 lakh units registered in the quarter ended March 2019.

For 2019-20 fiscal, the company reported a net profit of Rs 646.80 crore as against Rs 725.40 crore in 2018-19.

Total income during the last fiscal stood at Rs 18,901.14 crore as compared with Rs 20,185.43 crore in 2018-19.

The company reported total sales of 32.63 lakh units in 2019-20 as against 39.14 lakh units in 2018-19.

