scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

TVS Motor Company sales rise 15 pc in August

The total two-wheelers sales grew by 15 per cent last month to 3,15,539 units compared to 2,74,313 units in August 2021.

TVS Motor Company reported a 15 per cent growth in total sales for August 2022. (Logo)

TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported a 15 per cent growth in total sales at 3,33,787 units for August 2022.

The company had sold 2,90,694 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor Co said in a statement.

The total two-wheelers sales grew by 15 per cent last month to 3,15,539 units compared to 2,74,313 units in August 2021.

Domestic two-wheeler sales were 2,39,325 units against 1,79,999 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 33 per cent. Motorcycle sales grew by 17 per cent to 1,57,118 units compared to 1,33,789 units in August 2021.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...Premium
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’amPremium
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...Premium
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loansPremium
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loans

Scooters sales rose 40 per cent to 1,21,866 units in August 2022 from 87,059 units a year ago.

The company said three-wheeler sales last month stood at 18,248 units compared to 16,381 units in the year-ago period, up 11 per cent.

The total exports of vehicles slipped to 93,111 units in August 2022 from 1,09,927 units in August 2021.

Advertisement

TVS said sales of its electric scooter TVS iQube Electric stood at 4,418 units last month against 649 units in August 2021.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 04:18:47 pm
Next Story

SC asks MHA to seek reports from States on alleged attacks on Christian community members

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

‘Baith jaiye’: KCR tells Nitish as he replies to ‘Oppn PM candidate’ questions

‘Baith jaiye’: KCR tells Nitish as he replies to ‘Oppn PM candidate’ questions

IMF agrees to lend Sri Lanka $2.9 billion; here's what happens now

IMF agrees to lend Sri Lanka $2.9 billion; here's what happens now

How a conversation, a baby boy led Mumbai police to a gang of abductors
Solving Crime

How a conversation, a baby boy led Mumbai police to a gang of abductors

Indian-American racially abused in US: 'Dirty Hindu... this ain't India'

Indian-American racially abused in US: 'Dirty Hindu... this ain't India'

Karnataka court adjourns Muruga Mutt seer's anticipatory bail plea hearing in sexual assault case

Karnataka court adjourns Muruga Mutt seer's anticipatory bail plea hearing in sexual assault case

Mary Roy, educator and champion of gender equality, passes away

Mary Roy, educator and champion of gender equality, passes away

Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am

Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am

Premium
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement