Trucking platform BlackBuck raises $150 million

Online marketplace for trucking BlackBuck has raised $150 million in a new funding round led by Goldman Sachs Investment Partners and Silicon Valley-based Accel Partners. This takes the total amount of funds raised by the company to over $230 million.

Other new investors include Wellington, Sequoia Capital, B Capital and LightStreet.

The round also saw participation from existing investors Sands Capital and International Finance Corporation, the investment arm of the World Bank.

As part of this round, employees at BlackBuck can liquidate 25 per cent of their total vested stocks, at the current stock price.

This is the second time BlackBuck is executing a stock liquidation event for employees. The first one was in 2017.

BlackBuck currently has over 3,00,000 trucks and 60,000 plus fleet owners on its platform. The company said it will deploy these funds to penetrate deeper into the market, by onboarding new trucking partners along with the existing as well as new transportation corridors. The company said it will invest heavily in product and data sciences capabilities, to enable more efficient freight matching processes.

Founded in 2015, BlackBuck matches a trucker with a shipper real-time and also facilitates services around trucking, by providing fleet cards, tyres, Internet of Things, insurance and working capital credit to truckers. —FE