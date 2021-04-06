Triumph Trident 660 launched in India at Rs 6.95 lakh

Triumph Trident 660 launch: British premium motorcycle brand Triumph motorcycles on Tuesday launched the all-new Trident 660 in India at Rs 6.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The launch of Triumph Trident 660 marks the company’s venture into the premium middleweight roadster segment.

The new Trident 660 is powered by a triple-cylinder 660cc engine with a peak power of 81PS@10,250 rpm and a torque of 64 Nm@6250rpm, the company said in a statement.

The triple engine of the motorcycle has been designed to combine low down and mid-range of a twin, with the top-end performance of a four-cylinder engine, to deliver major performance advantage with the best of all worlds, Triumph claimed in its statement.

“The Trident is the latest addition to Triumph’s roadster portfolio in India, taking the count to four – Street Triple RS, Street Triple R, The Speed Triple 1200RS and the Trident 660. The response to the Trident has been overwhelming, as we’ve had 125+ bookings even before the price announcement,” Shoeb Farooq, Business Head – Triumph Motorcycles India said in a statement.

He further said that Triumph now offers 16 motorcycles across the entire range in India.

The new Triumph Trident 660 will be available in four colour schemes – Silver Ice and Diablo Red, Matt Jet Black & Matt Silver Ice, Crystal White and Black Sapphire.

Shoeb Farooq, Business Head & Praveen Bijania, Plant Head at Triumph Motorcycles India with the first Trident 660 to roll off the assembly line. (Image source: Press release)

The all-new roadster also comes with a host of technical features like Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, ride by wire, switch cube GoPro control and more than 45 accessories for riders to customize their bike. Triumph has launched a special finance scheme of an EMI of Rs 9,999 for Trident 660 customers.

The Trident 660 also comes with a 2 year unlimited mileage warranty and 16,000 km service interval. The company claimed that Trident 660’s service interval is between 25 per cent and 65 per cent higher than the main competitors in the middle-weight roadster category across the globe.