Trial against RIL, former executives quashed

The Delhi High Court Thursday quashed the trial against Reliance Industries (RIL) and three of its then senior executives in a 21-year-old case of alleged recovery of secret government documents from the possession of one of the executives.

Justice Sunil Gaur set aside a trial court’s March 2012 order to put RIL’s then senior executives – V Balasubramanian, Shankar Adawal and A N Sethuraman – on trial for criminal conspiracy and possession of secret government documents, observing “since the documents in question have been already made public, therefore, they lose their confidentiality”.

While all including RIL were charged under the Official Secrets Act (OSA), the executives were also to face trial for criminal conspiracy in wrongfully receiving/communicating secret documents.

The high court said that the trial court’s order “suffers from utter non application of mind, therefore, it cannot be sustained”.

“There is no hesitation whatsoever in concluding that continuance of proceedings before the trial court is travesty of justice, as the ingredients of the offence alleged are apparently lacking. Thus, to secure the ends of justice, the instant proceedings are hereby halted forthwith. Consequently, impugned order as well as the proceedings emanating therefrom, are hereby quashed,” Justice Gaur further said. —WITH PTI