TRAI proposal approved: DCC nod to Rs 3,050 crore fine on Airtel & Vodafone Idea

The Digital Communications Commission (DCC), the apex decision-making body of the Department of Telecommunications, on Wednesday approved Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (Trai) proposal to impose a cumulative penalty of Rs 3,050 crore on Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea for not providing points of interconnection (PoIs) to Reliance Jio in 2016 when it commenced operations.

The matter will now be referred to Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad for ratification. “DCC has accepted Trai recommendation on penalty on Airtel and Vodafone Idea. It will send the recommendation to competent authority in the government for their decision,” Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan said.

The move, which is set to be challenged by the operators in the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT), comes after DCC on June 17 had sent the matter back to Trai for reviewing the amount as the sector was under financial stress. However, the telecom regulator stuck to its guns.

It had suo motu issued the recommendation to the DoT based on a complaint by Reliance Jio. As a licenser, the power to levy fines and/or cancel licences lies with DCC, which may seek recommendations from Trai, but in this case it was not so.

Responding to DCC ratifying the penalty, Bharti Airtel said once it receives an intimation to this effect it will approach the appropriate forum. The company said in a statement. “We are extremely disappointed with the decision to impose penalty on the telecom operators on the matter pertaining the PoI.

On its part, even Vodafone Idea said it will explore all options, including seeking legal recourse to protect its interests. —FE