TPG to invest Rs 4,546 crore in Jio Platforms for 0.93% stake

Global alternative asset firm TPG will invest Rs 4,546.80 crore in Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. The investment is at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

The investment will translate into a 0.93 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis for TPG. With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 1,02,432.45 crore from leading global technology investors including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA and TPG since April 22.

TPG is a leading global alternative asset firm founded in 1992 with more than $79 billion of assets under management across a wide range of asset classes, including private equity, growth equity, real estate and public equity.

