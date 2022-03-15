Toyota launches the Cool New Toyota Glanza 2022: Here’s price, specifications and more details

Toyota Glanza 2022 launch: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday launched the all-new 2022 Glanza at a starting price of Rs 6.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

Dubbed as the Cool New Toyota Glanza, the premium hatchback is a cross-badged version of the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno which was launched last month. Glanza was the first vehicle shared between the two Japanese automobile behemoths under the Toyota-Suzuki business partnership.

As per the alliance, Maruti Suzuki India sells Vitara Brezza to TKM, which after making certain design changes sells the model as Urban Cruiser in the domestic market. Likewise, TKM also gets MSI’s premium hatchback Baleno under the same arrangement and sells it as Glanza in the market.

The new Glanza is the most economic offering by Toyota in India. It expresses a unique Toyota identity with the help of its dynamic looks targeting stylish and sporty design, for value-seeking customers.

The new Glanza is available in both manual (MT) as well as automatic transmissions (AMT) and is equipped with a powerful yet fuel-efficient ‘K-Series Engine’. It comes with a power of 66 KW (89 PS) @6000 RPM and the company claims that will provide a new, improved and efficient gasoline engine to deliver a superior driving experience to the customers.

Speaking at the virtual launch event, Tadashi Asazuma, Executive Vice President – Sales & Customer Service at TKM said that the new Glanza boasts of unique and stylish design features curated by the designers of Toyota. He added that the new hatchback is equipped with Toyota i-Connect, which can be enabled through a smartphone or a smartwatch.

Coming to the design and features, the new Glanza comes with a sporty front bumper, LED DRL (daytime running lamps) and fog lamps, stylish front grille, LED projector headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, auto ORVM (outside rearview mirror) and new head-up display (HUD). It also comes with a dual-tone dashboard, 9-inch smart touch screen infotainment. The new Glanza also comes with over 45 intelligent features through I-Connect. Additionally, it comes with a 360-degree camera along with four parking sensors. In terms of safety, the new Glanza 2022 comes with 6 airbags.

The Cool New Toyota Glanza comes in both manual and automatic trims and the price ranges from Rs 6.39 lakh to Rs 9.69 lakh ex-showroom.