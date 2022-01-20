Toyota Hilux launched in India: Details here

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday launched the much-awaited Toyota Hilux pick-up vehicle in India. Toyota Hilux has been sold across several international markets and is famous for its robust build quality.

The automaker however did not reveal its price yet and announced that the same will be done in March and deliveries are likely to commence from April. However, interested customers can pre-book the pick-up truck by visiting their nearest Toyota dealership or by going to Toyota Bharat’s website.

Those who book the new Toyota Hilux through Toyota’s India dealerships can do so for a price of Rs 1 lakh while those doing it online can book at a price of Rs 50,000.

Speaking at the virtual launch, Yoshiki Konishi, chief engineer at Toyota Motor Corporation said that the Hilux was first launched in 1968 and added that the pick-up vehicle has a history of over five decades. It has been sold over 20 million across 180 countries to date.

Jurachart Jongusuk, regional chief engineer at Toyota Daihatsu Engineering & Manufacturing Company Ltd, said that the Toyota Hilux is a tough and recreational vehicle. It comes with LED rear combi lamps which enhance night time visibility. The pick-up also features 18-inch alloy wheels.

In terms of other key features, the Hilux comes with dual zone auto AC, premium leather seats and soft touch interiors. The pick-up also comes with front parking sensors, 8-inch touch screen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play.

The new Toyota Hilux generates a 500 nm of torque, which Jongusuk claimed was the best in this segment. Additionally, it has variable flow control to the power steering. It also comes with two drive modes – Eco and Power. He said that the Hilux is an innovative multipurpose vehicle and features active traction control (A-TRAC), auto limited slip differential (LSD).

Jongusuk further added that the Hilux comes with an unmatched water wading capacity of 700 mm, a tyre angle monitor for off-roading.

The Toyota Hilux with all its safety features comes with a 5-star rating ASEAN NCAP test.

Tadashi Asazuma, executive vice president at TKM, said that with the launch of Hilux, Toyota will create a whole new segment in the country. Terming it as a versatile mobility partner, Asazuma said that the Hilux is a car that allows the user to carry their world with them.