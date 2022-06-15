Green hydrogen: TotalEnergies to pick up 25% in Adani arm

The Adani group and France’s TotalEnergies have entered into a new partnership to jointly create the world’s largest green hydrogen ecosystem.

In this strategic alliance, Total Energies will acquire a 25 per cent minority interest in Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL) from Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL). The new partnership, centred on green hydrogen, is expected to transform the energy landscape both in India and globally.

“Both Adani and TotalEnergies are pioneers in energy transition and clean energy adoption, and this joint energy platform further strengthens the public ESG commitments made by both companies. ANIL’s ambition is to invest over $50 billion over the next 10 years in green hydrogen and associated ecosystem,” Adani group said.

In the initial phase, ANIL will develop green hydrogen production capacity of 1 million ton per annum before 2030. “The strategic value of the Adani-TotalEnergies relationship is immense at both the business level and the ambition level,” said Gautam Adani, chairman, Adani group.

“In our journey to become the largest green hydrogen player in the world, the partnership with TotalEnergies adds several dimensions that include R&D, market reach and an understanding of the end consumer. This fundamentally allows us to shape market demand,” he said.

This partnership will open up a number of exciting downstream pathways, Adani added.

“TotalEnergies’ entry into ANIL is a major milestone in implementing our renewable and low carbon hydrogen strategy, where we want to not only decarbonize the hydrogen used in our European refineries by 2030, but also pioneer the mass production of green hydrogen to meet demand, as the market will take off by the end of this decade,” said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.

“This future production capacity of 1 million ton per annum of green hydrogen will be a major step in increasing TotalEnergies’ share of new decarbonized molecules including biofuels, biogas, hydrogen, and e-fuels to 25% of its energy production and sales by 2050,” he said.

“This partnership builds on the exceptional synergies between the two platforms. While Adani will bring its deep knowledge of the Indian market, rapid execution capabilities, operations excellence and capital management philosophy to the partnership, TotalEnergies will bring its deep understanding of the global and European market, credit enhancement and financial strength to lower the financing costs, and expertise in underlying technologies,” said a statement from Adani group.