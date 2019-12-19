‘Top 100 wealth creators in India generated Rs 49 lakh crore in 2014-19’

While RIL is the biggest wealth creator after a gap of seven years, Indiabulls Ventures is the fastest wealth creator for the second time in a row. While RIL is the biggest wealth creator after a gap of seven years, Indiabulls Ventures is the fastest wealth creator for the second time in a row.

Reliance Industries (RIL) has been the biggest wealth creator over 2014-19, according to the Motilal Oswal 24th Annual Wealth Creation Study 2019 released on Wednesday. As per the report, the top 100 wealth creators created Rs 49 lakh crore of wealth during 2014-19, while five of the biggest wealth creators were from the financial sector.

While RIL is the biggest wealth creator after a gap of seven years, Indiabulls Ventures is the fastest wealth creator for the second time in a row. On the other hand, Bajaj Finance has the unique distinction of being in the top 10 biggest as well as fastest wealth creators.

IndusInd Bank has emerged the most consistent wealth creator by recording the highest price CAGR of 49 per cent over the 10-year period 2009 to 2019, ahead of Pidilite Industries, which delivered 40 per cent. HDFC Bank was at second spot, followed by TCS and HUL. Kotak Mahindra, Bajaj Finance and Infosys were some other companies that featured among the top 10 wealth creators.

Financial sector firms topped wealth creation, whereas telecom sector companies performed poorly with only one company successfully creating wealth. —FE

