Toonz Animation acquires majority in Ireland’s Telegael

Diversified global Indian entertainment firm Toonz Animation has acquired a majority stake in Ireland’s Emmy Award-winner production house Telegael. Toonz Animation Studio, based in Thiruvananthapuram’s Technopark, is one of the top-billed animation players in the world, ever since its popular productions, such as Finding Nemo, had been released.

“The acquisition will add more pre- and post-production facilities and a large live-action studio to Toonz’s entertainment business, making it ready to become a major 360 entertainment outfit,” said P Jayakumar, chief executive, Toonz Media Group.

In July 2018, Toonz had announced the co-production of its new 52 episodes and 12-minute CGI comedy series, Mondo Yan, by partnering with Telegael, Spanish broadcaster TV3 from Catalunya and Imira Entertainment. Telegael is handling part of the pre-production and all post-production of the series, while Toonz-owned Imira Entertainment handles worldwide distribution. —FE