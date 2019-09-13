To tide over slump, M&M offers cars on rental basis

At a time when automobile manufacturers and dealers are saddled with huge inventory, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) has come out with a new model to sell some of its stocks. The company will be offering its range of passenger vehicles on a subscription model, under which customers can use new vehicles for a minimum period of one year at a certain subscription price, which would include insurance and routine maintenance charges. The maximum period for which vehicles will be offered is four years.

In this system, instead of its dealers M&M will sell the vehicles to car rental company Revv, and the latter will offer vehicles to customers on a subscription basis, bearing the maintenance charges.

On its part, M&M will service the vehicles as and when required, with the charges being borne by Revv. This way, for all practical purposes, M&M may be able to clear some of its inventory — either from its own stockyard or from its dealer inventory. The model gives users a flexible ownership experience without actually having to buy or own one.

Veejay Ram Nakra, chief of sales and marketing, automotive division, M&M, said the company had been exploring multiple ways for consumers to own the vehicle.

“The subscription model gives the flexibility of driving the vehicle for a fixed period of time without having to worry about down payment and bank loans. All the expenses are taken care of for using the vehicle,” Nakra said, addressing the media on a conference call on Thursday.

Even as the subscription model will seem to be a tad expensive in the long run as against purchasing the vehicle, benefits like zero down payment, no road tax, zero risk on resale value and a routine maintenance costs are the perks attached to the subscription service.

For instance, a Mahindra XUV300 priced at Rs 9.5 lakh will be offered at a monthly subscription of around Rs 26,000. —FE